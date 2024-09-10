Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$721.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.9 million.

Asana Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

