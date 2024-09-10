Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,412 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $78.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

