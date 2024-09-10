Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,884 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.