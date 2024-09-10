Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

