Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 2.5%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.77. 128,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,034,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.6401565 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Also, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

