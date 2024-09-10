AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 1,572,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,791,992. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

