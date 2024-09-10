AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

