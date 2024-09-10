AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

