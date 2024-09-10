Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.98. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 341,807 shares.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

