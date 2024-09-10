Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.98. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 341,807 shares.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.