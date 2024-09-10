AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 4.9%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.30 and last traded at $155.78. Approximately 51,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 412,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AN

AutoNation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $3,604,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AutoNation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.