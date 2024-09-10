Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $23.87 or 0.00042137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and $230.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,276,172 coins and its circulating supply is 405,273,072 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

