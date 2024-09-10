AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 72% against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $284.85 or 0.00494274 BTC on major exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $35,904.98 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000122 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00267072 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.