AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

