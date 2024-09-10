B. Riley Trims Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Target Price to $19.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.66 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 245,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.