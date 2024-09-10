Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

