Balentine LLC Acquires 5,547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

