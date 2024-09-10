Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VTV stock opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.82. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

