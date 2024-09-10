Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $243,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Chevron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

