Balentine LLC Has $246.87 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,703,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 11.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $246,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

