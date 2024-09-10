Balentine LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $675.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $659.93 and its 200 day moving average is $635.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

