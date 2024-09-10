Balentine LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

