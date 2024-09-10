Balentine LLC Sells 27,443 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,193 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 117,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

