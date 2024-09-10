Balentine LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 517,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,650 shares of company stock worth $101,364,745. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

