Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Has $23.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.