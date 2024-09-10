Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.798 per share. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.80%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

