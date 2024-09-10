Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,212 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

