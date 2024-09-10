Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of -489.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

