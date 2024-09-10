Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,552 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

