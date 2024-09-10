Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 83,007 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.0 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

