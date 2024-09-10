Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $576,000 in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUSM. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000.

Shares of BATS OUSM opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

