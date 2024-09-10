Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

