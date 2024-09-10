Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after purchasing an additional 283,654 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after buying an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 91,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,265 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

