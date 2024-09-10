Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

HNDL stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $824.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

