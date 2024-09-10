Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 19,849 Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,849 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Magellan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Fidelity Magellan ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the second quarter worth $3,258,000.

Get Fidelity Magellan ETF alerts:

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FMAG opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.