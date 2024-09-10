Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,806 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $350.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.87 and a 200-day moving average of $347.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

