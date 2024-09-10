Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

