Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

