Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.49. 36,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,046. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after acquiring an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.