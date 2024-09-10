Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BERY opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

