BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 1.5%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 42,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 64,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

BeWhere Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$53.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.91.

About BeWhere

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.