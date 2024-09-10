BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 1.5%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 42,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 64,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
BeWhere Stock Down 6.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$53.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.91.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
