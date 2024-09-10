B&I Capital AG Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

B&I Capital AG reduced its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,059 shares during the quarter. Safehold makes up about 1.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Safehold were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

