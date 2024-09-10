Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.85.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 151.27% and a negative net margin of 557.98%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics



Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

