Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,102.84

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $4,102.84 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00074682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,799.67 or 0.39986889 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

