Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,734.37 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $1,734.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 109.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,038.06 or 0.39973908 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

