Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,141.57 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,141.57 billion and approximately $31.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57,793.80 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00570323 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034756 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00087320 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,752,443 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
