BitShares Price Down 2.9% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $13,868.62 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

