BMO Capital Markets Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

PATH opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in UiPath by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in UiPath by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in UiPath by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

