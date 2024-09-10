BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $520.24 or 0.00902689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $75.92 billion and $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,330 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,387.5753528. The last known price of BNB is 518.90616252 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,576,778,376.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

