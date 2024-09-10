BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $513.84 or 0.00905006 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,319 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

