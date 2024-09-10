BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
DHF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
